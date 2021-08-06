Up for Grabs! $10 Million in Grants Available for Specialty Crop Research

USDA recently announced $10 million is available for competitive grant funding in the 2021 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP).

Grants are awarded to state departments of agriculture to fund collaborative, multi-state projects that address food safety, plant pests and disease, crop-specific common issues, as well as marketing and promotion for specialty crops including fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture/nursery crops, including floriculture.

State departments must partner with organizations located in at least two different states to qualify. Partner organizations include specialty crop producer associations and groups, state agencies, Tribal governments, universities, nonprofits, and other stakeholder groups and organizations.

Funding will be available for use in the spring 2022 with awarded projects with a period of performance of 36 months. Matching funds are not required.

In addition to screening proposals and submitting applications to AMS, participating state departments of agriculture will:

Assume administrative responsibility for any application they submit that is selected for funding.

Establish sub-grants and/or contracts with the multi-state partners to complete the project.

Applications must be received before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Dec. 6, 2021. For more information, visit the SCMP webpage.