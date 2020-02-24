What in the World? 2020 Is off to a Record Warm Start

According to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, there has never been a warmer January around the world than last month – well, at least in the last 141 years of recordkeeping.

The January global land and ocean surface temperature was the highest on record at 2.05°F above the 20th-century average. This surpassed the record set in January 2016 by 0.04°.

Above-normal heat making headlines has been a trend for some time. 2019 turned out to be the second-hottest year on record across the globe, with the period between 2010-2019 the hottest decade ever recorded.

NOAA confirms the four warmest Januaries documented have occurred since 2016.

