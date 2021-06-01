California Wine Grape Growers Group Overwhelmingly Backs Commission

The Lodi Winegrape Commission referendum has passed by a huge margin, with 85% of the region’s growers voting in favor of continuation, according to the California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA). This news comes on the 30th anniversary of the organization.

Established in 1991 as the grower-centric force behind the Lodi American Viticultural Area (AVA), the California-based organization represents 750 winegrowers farming more than 100,000 acres of wine grapes. Over the years, the commission has provided abundant support for the region through marketing, education, research, and sustainable winegrowing programs, cementing Lodi’s leadership in viticulture and elevating its reputation as a premium winegrowing region.

To sustain its objectives, the commission collects an annual assessment of gross value of the wine grape crop. Every five years, local growers vote on the continuation of the organization and its programs.

The past 30 years have seen the commission excel at its objectives including the enhancement of awareness and recognition of the region among core buyers and consumers as well as trade and media. Proof of the organization’s decades-long work is reflected in the region itself. Since 1991, Lodi’s acreage under vine has more than doubled, progressing from 39,000 acres to over 100,000 acres. Crop values have followed suit, increasing from $80 million to more than $500 million, and the number of wineries has expanded exponentially from six to 85.

Wine-related tourism continues to generate billions of dollars in annual economic impact for the community. Most importantly, the recognized Lodi Appellation has become an indicator of quality on labeled wines which have grown from a modest handful in the early 1990s to thousands today.

Reflecting on the commission’s success, the current chair of the Lodi Winegrape Commission, Kendra Altnow, says much has changed in the past 30 years. “But one fact remains unwavering: we continue to work together as a community of growers; our collaboration benefitting our appellation as well as ourselves as individuals.”

Altnow’s father, Brad Lange of LangeTwins Family Winery & Vineyards, served as the commission’s first chair 30 years ago.

